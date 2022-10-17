Our beloved Janet F. Cates, age 76, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital in Vancouver, Wash. She was born July 26, 1946, in Olga, N.D. She married her husband, Tom, on Nov. 26, 1965, in Goldendale, Wash. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage. Janet was a stay-at-home mom who not only cared for her three children, but many others as well. She was sure to make you laugh with her quick wit and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing various games, and shopping.
Janet is survived by her husband Tom, four siblings, three children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Here’s to a life spent bringing laughter, joy, and love to others.
Those whose lives Janet touched are invited to attend her celebration of life at Real Life Church, 8100 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver. Family asks that you please wear non-black clothing and in lieu of flowers consider donating blood to your local blood bank
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.