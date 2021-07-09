Janet Walker Abrams passed away on June 19, 2021, at home with some of her family.
As the last member of her childhood family and the daughter of Helen Mae Erskins and William Lawson Walker, she was the eldest of six children and helped raise four of her siblings from the time she was 5.
She left her hometown of Sikes, La., after graduating from high school in 1953. She earned a BS in Business Education at Louisiana Tech in 1956.
Jan married Austin LeFay Abrams on Nov. 17, 1956. Between 1956 and 1972, she raised their four children, Rhonda Elaine (Leeper, 1958), Vance Kraig (1959), Steven Derek (1960), Kyle Denise (1962), moved back and forth from Louisiana to Alaska three times in a VW van, held multiple office and teaching positions, and earned her MS in Business Education in 1972 (LA Tech). “I’m a survivor,” she would say.
Jan moved to Salem, Ore., in 1985 and became involved with the local transit authority. Her final years were spent with friends and family. Jan loved to read, watch NFL football, and NASCAR races.
Jan is survived by her four children, their father, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest in Sikes.
Jan enjoyed helping others. Donations may be made to your favorite charity in her honor.
A memorial service will be held on July 27 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Latter-day Saints, 4550 Lone Oak Road S.E., Salem, Ore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.