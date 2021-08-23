James Belknap Wade, a 49-year resident of Hood River, OR, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Aug. 13, 2021.
Jim was born in Pocatello, Idaho on May 23, 1931, to Virgil Hopkins Wade and Anne Margaret Belknap Wade. He was the youngest of three children, with brother William Henry Wade being nearly 14 years older and sister Jeanne Adele 11 years older. His father was in the insurance business and the family moved around a lot. As Jim was growing up, they lived in Tacoma, Bellingham, Spokane and Seattle. (When Jim was 10 he traveled alone by train to spend the summer on his brother’s sheep ranch in Montana. He was left in the care of his brother’s father-in-law, living in a sheep wagon with no running water or electricity, while brother Bill and his wife performed as professional ice-skaters in Cincinnati for the summer.) The family was of very modest means, complicated by his father’s near death from pancreatitis when Jim was 11. Jimmy put a collection pot over the fireplace so friends could donate. He started delivering newspapers at about this time, getting up at 4 a.m. every day to deliver the Seattle Post-Intelligencer before school, a job that he continued throughout grade school and high school. Even while attending Reed College in Portland, Jim often had a paper route to supplement the income he received from working in the college’s boiler room in order to pay tuition.
In eighth grade, Jim met Art Ratcliffe, who would become his co-conspirator in all sorts of mischief, his life-long best friend, and eventually his brother-in-law when the two married twin sisters. Jim graduated from Franklin High School in Seattle in 1948, then attended Reed College in Portland where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. During Spring Break in 1953 he met his bride-to-be, Jacqueline Frost, a senior at the University of Washington, on a blind date set up by her identical twin sister Jill (Giovanna) and her boyfriend, the previously-mentioned childhood friend Art. The two hit it off and were married a year later in a small family home wedding in Seattle one week before Jackie’s father, Vernon Frost, died of kidney cancer.
Jim went on to medical school at the University of Washington. During his senior year he joined the U.S. Navy and welcomed his first child, Vernon, into the world. Upon graduation from UW Medical School in 1957, the family moved to San Diego for Jim’s medical internship at the U.S. Naval Hospital there, then to Bethesda, MD, where he took an intensive course in psychiatry. Second Lieutenant Dr. James B. Wade was eventually stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center near Chicago to do psychiatric screening of new recruits. While there, second son, David, was born in Waukegan, IL. Jim transferred to the U.S. Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif., where he practiced psychiatry until 1961, at which time his naval service ended and he took a General Practice residency in Martinez, Calif. It was right during this transition that third son Andrew was born.
In the spring of 1962, Jim and Jackie were invited by Alan Henderson, M.D., to visit Hood River and to consider joining his Family Practice. He had invited them to visit on Blossom Festival weekend, which happened to be both brilliantly sunny and windless – and he assured them that Hood River was always just like that. They believed him and, in August of 1962, on a cold, rainy, windy day they drove into Hood River to take up residency. In addition to discovering the truth about Hood River’s very windy weather, Jim also quickly learned that he would be working as the county’s medical examiner in addition to his family practice. The first call he went on as coroner was for a murder-suicide. (Welcome to Hood River, Dr. Wade!)
During the 30 years that Jim practiced medicine in Hood River, he and Jackie went above and beyond in countless ways in serving their chosen community. Jim learned Spanish so he could serve the many Hispanic families in the county. He willingly bartered with anyone who was unable to pay in cash and developed a number of close friendships over the years as a result. In 2019, he was presented with an award from Radio Tierra thanking him for his many years of service to the Latinx community. Jim was instrumental in establishing a Hospice program in Hood River, serving as the first Medical Director for Hospice of the Gorge until 2000, eight years after he’d retired from his medical practice. Jim also started the Hood River yacht club, served as Hood River Port Commissioner in the 1970s, and was active with his boys in Boy Scouts.
Together Jim and Jackie were avid world travelers, visiting 53 countries over the years. They also loved sailing, taking numerous week-long sailing trips with their three boys, and were enthusiastic skiers. They were long-time members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church when their children were growing up and later became active at Riverside Community Church, where Jim sang in the choir for many years, having been drawn there by an invitation from Jim’s Community Ed voice teacher. He loved to sing and would burst out in song at the slightest encouragement.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jackie, whom he adored till his last breath; his children, of whom he was incredibly proud: Vernon Wade and his wife Amy Wheeler of Odell, Dr. David Wade and his wife Kellie (Fowler) Wade of Hood River, and Rev. Andrew Wade and his wife Susan (Herzog) Wade of Hood River; his precious grandchildren: Samantha Bredemeier, Bridget Kirkwood, Jonathan Wade and Nicholas Wade; and three great-grandchildren: Ezra and Carter Bredemeier, and Kyra Wade. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and a large contingent of cherished friends, grateful patients, and community members who deeply appreciate his many contributions to their lives.
The family will hold a small private memorial service in the near future. A larger celebration of life for friends and extended family will be held later, when COVID conditions allow for safe gatherings. In the meantime, the family encourages memorial contributions to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or Riverside Community Church in Jim’s honor.
