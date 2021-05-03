James Arland Newton, 74, a long-time resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away April 26, 2021, at The Springs Wilsonville.
He was born in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 18, 1946, the first of two much-loved sons to James W. and Arline A. Newton. He moved from Vernonia, Ore., to Bend, Ore., in 1953 at age 6, where he spent the rest of his childhood.
Jim attended Central Oregon Community College for two years before transferring to Oregon State University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in Wildlife Management in 1970. He served for six years in the Army National Guard and began a career with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife that lasted 33 years, retiring as the Mid-Columbia District Fish Biologist in 2000.
During his time at the ODFW, he worked alongside local landowners and the state to protect and enhance fisheries on the lower Deschutes and Hood Rivers as well as on the lakes and other streams in his district. He worked to facilitate the purchase of land along the lower Deschutes River and to improve riparian areas. Jim, along with other biologists, studied the impact of hatchery genetics on Hood River, the data from which is still being studied today. He also worked to improve and increase access to the many different streams and lakes in the north central region of the state. This included stocking new mountain lakes and the construction of Taylor Lake to create convenient fishing access to The Dalles, Ore.
Jim married Linda B. Newton on Aug. 16, 1969, in La Grande, Ore. They lived in Klamath Falls, Portland, and Pine Hollow, Ore., but spent most of their married life living in The Dalles. Jim loved to hunt and golf, but his favorite pastime was fishing on the Deschutes. An avid outdoorsman, he and Linda floated several Oregon rivers over the years, including the John Day and the Owyhee.
For the last 20 years, they have spent winters in Arizona surrounded by friends, and summers in Oregon where they could enjoy the outdoors.
Jim is survived by his wife Linda, Wilsonville; son Tygh and Ambria, Sherwood; son Bradly and Katie, Tualatin; and grandchildren Ellise, Claire, Audrey and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack Newton.
A graveside service will be held at IOOF Cemetery on Cherry Heights Road in The Dalles at 11 a.m. on May 15. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Association of Northwest Steelheaders, the Deschutes River Conservancy, Trout Unlimited, or an organization of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.