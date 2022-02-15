Too young, with too many plans set out yet to accomplish, James McIntosh stopped breathing on a ski hill in Keystone, Colo., for reasons unknown. He knew the Lord! He attended Sonrise Academy, The Dalles Middle School, The Dalles High School and was a graduate of Hood River Valley High School. He was employed at the Cascade Locks Market, attended Cascade Locks Bible Fellowship and was a graduate of the Rose Festival Character Clown Corp.
Celebrating the life of James McIntosh on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Marine Park Pavilion, 355 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks, Ore. In lieu of flowers, family requests financial gifts be sent to Cascade Locks Bible Fellowship, PO Box 551, Cascade Locks, OR 97014 or online at clbf-cascade-locks.faithlifesites.com/give.
