James “Jim” McClain passed away Jan. 28, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Jim was born Aug. 16, 1928, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside committal service for Jim is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.
Jim's wife, Virginia, passed away March 14, 2020, in the beginning of this pandemic, and she was laid to rest with a private family service. Family is planning a celebration of life memorial service for both Jim and Virginia later this spring, and details will be announced later.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
