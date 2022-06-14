James “Jim” Campbell Donnell, 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at Mid-Columbia Medical Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 5, 1939. He grew up in The Dalles, graduating from The Dalles High School in 1957. After high school, he attended Willamette University, received a BA in economics in 1961, and then a law degree in 1964.
He returned to The Dalles to work in the law firm of Brown and Van Vactor, followed by employment as Wasco County Deputy District Attorney, then DA, and eventually District/Circuit Court Judge. He had a great sense of humor, loved his family and pets, enjoyed sports, as a player, a coach for his children and a fan for his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy; his sons, Martin and Peter; his grandchildren, Jerrod (Jessica), Alyssa, Cole, Bridget, and Cohen; and great-granddaughter, Harper.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home at Last, Meals on Wheels, or charity of one’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.