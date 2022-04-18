James David Frakes, 65, passed away at home Tuesday, March 2, 2022. Jim was born Nov. 10, 1956, in Glendale, Calif., to James Edward and JoAnn Elizabeth Distarce Frakes. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim, stepfather Cloyd Ice, mother-in-law Helen Ellsworth, sister-in-law Lois Swanson and brothers-in-law John Ellsworth and Phil Overton.
He attended Chenowith primary and middle schools. He graduated from Wahtonka High School in 1975. In 1976, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was a jet engine mechanic. After his honorable discharge in 1978, he returned to The Dalles. He married his high school sweetheart, Piper Dell Ellsworth, in November of 1979. He started working for Goldendale Aluminum until its closure in 2002.
At that time, he had the opportunity to go back to school. His chosen field was criminal justice. He then went to work for Hood River County as a juvenile justice counselor. He found the interaction with the kids especially satisfying, feeling as if he were making a difference. His latest venture was obtaining his FFL. Jim had a variety of interests and hobbies. He lettered in high school in football and wrestling. He loved racing remote control boats, building models, particularly rockets and airplanes.
He was most proud of his three sons, JR (Manda), Brandon (Karla) and Cory. He doted on his eight grandchildren, Alissa, Dillon, Caitlin, Conner, Katherine, Anthony, AJ and Chloe. He was blessed with his first great-grandchild in April 2020, Laila Rae. He is survived by his two sisters-in-law Pat Overton and Barbara Ellsworth; brother-in-law Rod Viers; mother JoAnn Ice; siblings John, Mike, Cheri, Mona, Bobby, Ed (Kelley) and Kathy (Jeff); and numerous nieces and nephews.
