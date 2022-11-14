James E. Duvall passed away peacefully Nov. 3, 2022, at his home in Mosier, Ore. James was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Charles-ton, Mo. He spent many years working in Missouri on the Mississippi River and several factories. He then spent six years in the U.S. Army serving as a military policeman in Germany. After that he moved west to Oregon to be with his father and brother David and worked for the Ironworkers on the I-205 bridge then for the Wasco County Road Department until his retirement.
James was a wonderful provider for many generations of his blended families. His favorite thing was to barbecue lots of food. He never wanted anyone to go away hungry. He also was a great lover of animals.
James is preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael and grandsons Michael J. W. Duvall and Ron Lousignont. He is survived by his daughters Debbie, Candy and Eileen, sister Carolyn, partner Ronell Currie (24 years), and his best friend Michael Hansen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
