Jacquelyn “Jackie” Light, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Nov. 4, 2021, at Brookside Manor, Hood River, Ore., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 81 years old.
Jackie was born in Leipsic, Ohio, March 3, 1940. In 1960, Jackie married William “Bill” Light. They had been high school sweethearts. They were married for 61 years.
Jackie was the youngest of two girls of Clifford and Velma (Inbody) Eicher. She grew up in Lima, Ohio, where she attended Shawnee schools. At Shawnee, she was a class officer, a homecoming queen, and was involved in orchestra (string bass), a cappella choir and girls athletics. Jackie attended Miami of Ohio University, where she played on the women’s varsity basketball team.
Jackie assisted Bill through medical school while they started and raised their family. Through these years, they lived in Bowling Green, Ohio, Ann Arbor, Mich., Kalamazoo, Mich., North Kingston, R.I., and back to Ann Arbor before returning to Lima, Ohio, in 1972, where Bill began his dermatology practice. In 2010, Bill retired and they moved to Hood River to enjoy the northwest and be closer to all their children and grandchildren.
Jackie was an excellent seamstress and needle worker and owned a yarn shop for eight years. She was an active volunteer for her children’s activities as well as many other organizations. Jackie was president of the Tri-Moraine Audubon Society for eight years and a member of the State Audubon Board in Ohio for the same length of time. She received a National Audubon award for service to that organization and her development of a weekend environmental education program in Ohio, which has attracted 50-80 people yearly for more than 40 years. Jackie’s other hobbies included birding, duplicate bridge, gardening, golf, tennis, bowling, water skiing, camping, canoeing and travel. Jackie and Bill’s travels included nearly all 50 states and more than 30 countries. Many of their trips included car camping with friends across the U.S. and abroad. Some of Jackie’s most enjoyable times were walking the beach and picking up shells on Sanibel Island, Fla., and relaxing with Bill, family, and friends at their cottage at Coldwater Lake, Mich.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband Bill, her children William Bradley “Brad” Light (Yooli) of Pleasanton, Calif., and Karen Light Wahl (Jon) of Richland, Wash., and four grandchildren, Kelly Wahl, Jason Wahl, Isaac Light, and Jer-emy Light. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister (Jeanette Gilmore).
A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverside Community Church in Hood River. The service will be streamed via Zoom for family and friends who would like to participate remotely. Memorial contributions can be made to Riverside Community Church U.C.C. or FISH Food Bank of Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
