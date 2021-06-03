Jacqueline Van Ness, 84, passed away on the morning of Dec. 22, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore.
Born in The Dalles on Feb. 12, 1936, Jackie was a lifelong resident. She loved being with family and spending time at family gatherings, bowling at Westgate Lanes, and most recently taking trips to the Oregon coast with her sister Colleen and her niece Cathy.
Jackie was a devoted care provider for her family members. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, regularly meeting several of her school classmates for lunch. Jackie enjoyed working in her yard and being outside. She was a longtime member of the Evangelical Church in The Dalles. Jackie had a diverse working career, working her way up to managing a local restaurant and later a shoe store, where she received many awards for her accomplishments and management skills.
The daughter of Olin and Veva Caldwell, Jackie was the third born of four children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Paul Van Ness; her older brother, Richard “Dick” Caldwell; and her daughter Rhonda Ferrell Brown. Jackie is survived by her son, Jim Ferrell, his wife Janis, granddaughter Celeste Ferrell Worrell and husband Riley Worrell; grandson Brian Brown and great-grandsons Felix and Otis Brown; stepchildren Laurie Alberts, Karla Reeds, Kurt, Jeff, and Chris Van Ness; sister Colleen Fredrickson, her children Cathy Fredrickson, Janet Fredrickson-Bauer, Richard “Dick” Fredrickson, and his wife Monika: brother Bob Caldwell, and his wife Mary.
At Jackie’s request, there will be no funeral. A private graveside service will be held at the IOOF cemetery in The Dalles on June 11.
