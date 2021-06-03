Jacqueline D. Stencil (Drown) was born in Boise, Idaho. On Aug. 5, 1981. She was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at age 39 in Sneedsferry, N.C., on Jan. 22, 2021.
Jacqueline grew up in White Salmon, Wash., and graduated from Columbia High School. Jacqueline got pregnant in high school, where she chose life and adopted out Amanda to Brian and Brenda Thompson.
Jacqueline worked at Riverview Bank, Bank of America in The Dalles, Ore., and Gardner Funeral Home.
Jacqueline served in the Marine Corps., Nov. 14, 2007 to Aug. 15, 2011. She served her country in the United States as a substance abuse control officer and received her Sergeant stripes.
She continued her education at the American Military University in associate of applied science and health sciences and her Bachelor of Arts in security management with honors, and was accepted into the National Honor Society.
She is survived by her parents, Larry and Toni Stencil; birth father, Michael Clark; children, Amanda, Caitlyn, Noah and Abraham; her sisters, Jessica, Miranda and Brianna; four nieces, Tiffany, Brittany, Lilly and Emily; one great-nephew, Benjamin; and her first grandson, Bodhi.
A celebration of life was held at the Husum Church on the first day of spring, March 20, 2021. We want to thank Gardner Funeral Home for their excellent help with setting up her video, and our church family for all their help, love and support during this time. We would also like to thank all our family and friends for the flowers and cards. We truly felt the love of our community.
