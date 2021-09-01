Jack Phillips passed peacefully at Callaway Gardens, in Kennewick, Wash., on Aug. 27, 2021. Born in Hood River, Ore., on July 19, 1940, Jack grew up there and played first singles in tennis during his high school years.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Juanita Phillips, and sister Shirley Harman.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia; daughters Marva Belanger and Deanna Phillips; son Wade Phillips; stepdaughters DeVauna Luvaas and Angela Amonson; stepson Thomas Hugghins; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. His greatest joy was this large loving family and the time spent with them.
Jack served in the Marines during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a framing contractor in the Portland-Vancouver area for 10 years before becoming a conductor on the Burlington Northern Railroad for a career of 32 years. He gratefully retired in 2002, finally able to have time for his passions for family, photography, and travel.
His zest for life and his loving care will be missed greatly by all who know him.
Graveside service will be held at Three Mile Cemetery in The Dalles, Ore., at noon on Sept. 18. A reception at the Eagles Lodge will follow the service.
For online condolences, please visit www.Hillcrestfunerals.com.
