The Dalles resident Jack Osborne Sr., 92, died Dec. 26, 2020, surrounded by family.
There will be a viewing at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home Friday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a graveside service at the IOOF Cherry Heights Cemetery, The Dalles, Ore., at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be happening when it's safer to gather in large groups and is to be determined.
To know Jack was to love Jack.
Jack was born April 1, 1928, in Ashe County, N.C., to Roby Frank Hardy Osborne and Carrie Inez Phillips Osborne. Jack did not have the easiest childhood, but he always remained positive and made the best out of whatever situation he was in. Growing up, he loved riding his horse Champion, playing football, and reading.
Jack served in the United States Navy as an AN1 working on airplanes. He was stationed in Adak, Alaska, and Corpus Christi, Texas.
After he left the Navy, he met Florence Blevins and they were married in 1952 in Elkton, Md. They spent many years together and both had a passion for putting their families first. On family vacations, Jack always told his kids, "We will have fun if it kills us." They always welcomed family and friends with food, coffee, and laughter.
Jack had a lot of different jobs. He did farm work, factory work, freight driving. He worked at Northwest Aluminum for more than 20 years. Even in retirement, Jack always gave 110 percent at whatever he did. He loved having company over and was famous for his pancake breakfasts; other than that, he loved being outside doing yard work and cleaning up the neighborhood around him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Ruby Osborne, in 2006. He is survived by his children, Jack Osborne Jr. and Jane Ranslam, both of The Dalles; grandchildren Taunia Canchola, Ginger Ranslam, Travis Osborne, and Dylan Osborne, all of The Dalles, and Jack Osborne III of Salem, Ore. He also has 10 great-grandchildren and countless other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Condolences may be sent to Jane Ranslam at 4405 Hwy. 30 W., space 503, The Dalles, OR 97058.
If you would like to make any donations in his name, his two favorite charities were "Boys Town" and "St. Joseph's Indian School."
