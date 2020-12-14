Jack Francis Myers, 84, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, having lived many good years. He was born Feb. 23, 1936.
Our dad went to sleep the night before in his favorite chair with his favorite blanket, loving his wife, Doris, and simply didn’t wake up. He passed peacefully in his home of natural causes.
Jack's family requests that in lieu of flowers or cards, those who wish to can visit donate.jw.org. Jack supported this organization that provides disaster relief and bible studies worldwide in more than 1,000 languages.
Due to COVID-19, Jack's memorial was held on Zoom video conferencing on Sunday, Dec. 13. More than 400 attended.
