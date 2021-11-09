Jack Lee Fortner passed away Nov. 1, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Jack was born April 20, 1933, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, with burial to follow at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Friends are invited to join family during a time of viewing from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Jack was born in Wyandotte, Okla., to Halbert “Hal” and Ruby (Rhine) Fortner. He grew up and attended schools in Oklahoma and on May 28, 1953, in Miami, Okla., Jack married Donna Geraldine Thomas. To their union they were blessed with three children, Ron, Fonda and Tony.
The family made their way to the Hood River Valley, where Jack worked as a carpenter. Jack was an honest man, a man of faith, and he enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, his church family, and he loved his family.
Jack is survived by his wife, Donna Fortner; children, Ron (and Nan) Fortner, Fonda (and Gerry) Netcher and Tony (and Doris) Fortner; grandchildren, Gera, Jill and Nate; great-grandchildren, Rhine, Lorelei and Zane; sister, Betty; and family dog, Emma Jean; as well as the many friends he has collected over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Willard and Dallas; and granddaughter, Janell .
Memorials are encouraged to be made in Jack’s name to either his church, River of Life, or Providence Hospice, whose care is greatly appreciated.
Jack loved his Lord!
