Jack Bryan passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2023, with his daughter, Jackie, and niece, Donna Yeager, by his side in White Salmon, Wash. He was 88 years old at the time of his passing.
Jack was born on Aug. 10, 1934, to Claude and Margueritte Bryan in Clear Springs, Mo., and was the 12th child out of 15.
Jack moved to Lyle, Wash., in 1951. While attending Lyle High School he met the love of his life, Dolores Hensley, and later married on Aug. 8, 1952. He worked at the Lyle Sheep Yards, The Dalles Dam, Harvey Aluminum, and SD&S Lumber Company. Jack joined SD&S in 1958 and drove log trucks, hauled equipment on the Lowboy, and became a foreman before retiring. Jack loved his community and dedicated 50-plus years volunteering with the Lyle Fire Department, 20 of those years as the fire chief. He never missed a Senior Meal and loved the monthly Lions Pancake breakfast. During the Christmas holiday, he would volunteer to deliver food baskets that were put together by the Lions Club. Lyle Pioneer days were always something he looked forward to, especially the parades. You could always find him Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. with a few of his buddies at either the Country Cafe or the Lyle Market having a cup of coffee and visiting.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Jackie Dornfeld (Jim) of Gresham, Ore.; grandchildren, Jeff Dornfeld of Gresham, Jill Dornfeld of Lyle, Brad Griffith of Yakima, Wash., and Bryan Griffith of Carson, Wash.; great-grandchildren Landon and Grace; sisters, Wanda Mears-Little of The Dalles, Ore., Judy Johnson-Jones (Jerry) of Husum, Wash., and Cherrie Reese (Perry) of Belfair Wash.; and sisters-in-law, Martha Bryan of White Salmon and Sue Bryan of Yakima, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; daughter, Lisa Griffith; parents Claude and Margueritte Bryan; and brothers and sisters, Jerald Bryan, Dorothy Baker, Bill Bryan, Juanita Siemens, Klare Emma Savage, Mary Corman, Peggy Bryan, Tom Bryan, Dolly Bartholomew-Campbell, Johnny Bryan, and Jake Bryan.
A celebration of life for Jack will be held at noon on Saturday, May 13 at the Lyle Lions Club building. Please bring some of your fondest memories and stories to share with the family. Lunch will be provided for all.
