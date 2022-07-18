On July 14, 2022, Isabel Macias died peacefully in White Salmon, Wash. She was born on Feb. 4, 1928, in San Joaquin, Calif., to parents Martin Villanueva and Angelita Gutierrez.
Isabel was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in White Salmon. Her hobbies include reading, collecting Thomas Kincaid, and collecting angels and reindeer.
She is survived by her daughter Virginia Macias of Bingen, Wash., and her son David (Sandra) Macias of Hayward, Calif.; and grandchildren Thomas Delgado, Mark Heidenreich, Alana Heidenreich, Frances Macias, Sarah Avila, Danilia Ramirez, David Macias Jr. and Nichole Macias. She is preceded in death by her parents Martin Villanueva and Angelita Gutierrez, sons John Macias and Joseph Macias, brothers Mac, Fred and Domingo and sisters Lidia, Vera and Angie and granddaughter Teresa Macias. She will be missed by family and friends, who loved her dearly.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in White Salmon on Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m.
