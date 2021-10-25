Ilda Valle Villagomez, longtime Hood River community member, went home to Jesus on Oct. 21, 2021. Ilda was born in Las Cruces, Michoacán, Mexico, on Oct. 4, 1959.
After working as a nurse in Michoacán for several years in the early ‘80s, she came to Hood River, Ore., in 1985 to join her father and brothers as a migrant agricultural worker. That summer, while working among the orchard trees, she fell in love with Amador Valle and they married later that year.
After working in agriculture for several years, she dedicated the majority of her career to working with children at Oregon Child Development Coalition and Hood River County School District. Ilda was an amazing cook, had a boisterous personality, and had the most devout faith in Jesus. Everyone who entered her home was blessed with her generosity and warm hospitality.
She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband of 35 years Amador, her children Joel, Fátima, Ohsana, Daniela and Israel and her two grand-babies Manu and Itzia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vicente Villagomez Lopez and María Refugio Gonzales. Ilda also leaves behind eight siblings and many dear friends in the community. She will be deeply missed.
Please join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Hood River Alliance Church at 1 p.m.
Ilda Valle Villagomez, se fué con nuestro Señor Jesucristo el 21 de Octubre, 2021. Ilda nació en Las Cruces, Michoacán, México el 4 de Octubre, del 1959.
En 1985, Después de ser enfermera en el estado de Michoacán, Ilda vino a unirse con su padre y sus hermanos trabajando las huertas en el Condado de Hood River. Ese mismo año y en las mismas huertas, se enamoró de Amador Valle y se casaron.
Después de trabajar en la agricultura, Ilda se dedicó al desarrollo de niños en las guarderías de OCDC y en el distrito escolar de Hood River. Ilda fué una divina cocinera, tenía una gran personalidad y gran fé en nuestro Señor Jesucristo. Cada persona que entraba a su hogar sentía su gran hospitalidad y generosidad.
Será profundamente extrañada por su marido de 35 años de matrimonio Amador, sus hijos Joel e Israel, sus hijas Fátima, Ohsana y Daniela, sus nietos Manu e Itzia. También sus 3 hermanos y 5 hermanas. Por favor celebren su vida con nosotros, Sábado 30 de Octubre en Hood River Alliance Church a la 1p.m.
