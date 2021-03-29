Ila Gertrude (Holste) Neulreich left this earth peacefully on March 9, 2021, while living in Hood River, Ore. She was born July 28, 1919, in Bellwood, Neb., the 11th of 12 children born to Carl Frederick Holste and Anna (Gelwick) Holste. Ila was 101 years and 8 months old on the day of her passing. She credited her excellent health and stamina to her mother, whom Ila called "a saint." She was preceded in death by her parents, all 11 siblings and husband Robert. Those she left behind will always remember her indomitable spirit and innate sense of style.
Her family will recall an ever-glamorous woman who made a room sparkle simply by walking into it. But Ila was a child of the Great Depression and was also a hard worker. She joined the workforce at an early age and worked as manager for Sky Chef at a major airline for many years, training serving staff and supervising food that was served in-flight. She liked a nicely-kept home, cooked healthful meals for dinner parties and even recovered furniture if the need arose. She was a woman with her own opinions and wasn't afraid to share them. She kept up to date on current events, read and did crossword puzzles to stay alert up to her last days. Ila was dearly loved and will be missed by all who were privileged enough to have met her.
No services are pending at this time.
