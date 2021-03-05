Anchorage, Alaska, resident Hugh C. Younkins, 95, died Feb. 23, 2021, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, with his son and daughter-in-law at his bedside.
Hugh was born in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania, in 1926. In 1944, Hugh enlisted in the United States Army and served with the 293rd Field Artillery Observation Battalion in France during World War II. Upon returning from France, Hugh married Ruby McGuire in 1945, and they lived in Freeport, Penn. In 1953 after completing Airframe and Engine School, Hugh accepted a position with Alaska Airlines and moved his family to Anchorage, while Alaska was still a U.S. Territory. In 1966, Hugh took a position with the FAA and worked his way up to Flight Standards Inspector. During his tenure with the FAA Hugh worked in Herndon, Virginia and Fairbanks, Alaska, when he retired in 1991. Hugh and Ruby moved to Hood River, Ore., and for a time he worked for the City of Hood River as a mechanic.
In 2013, Hugh moved back to Anchorage after the death of his wife Ruby. Hugh enjoyed being with family, friends and fishing.
Hugh is preceded in death by his wife Ruby, son Ricky Younkins (Las Vegas, Nev.), brother Golden Younkins (Pennsylvania) and Sister Patricia Booher (Pennsylvania). Hugh is survived by his daughter, Barbara Haase (Hood River); son Richard and daughter-in-law Judith Younkins (Anchorage); grandsons, Keith and wife Sara Younkins (Anchorage), Kevin Younkins and wife Hannah Brownlee (Shoreline, Wash.) and Travis and wife Kimberly Haase (The Dalles, Ore.); granddaughter, Larissa Younkins (Las Vegas, Nev.); great-grandchildren, Jubilation Younkins (Shoreline), Manon Younkins (Anchorage), Branden Haase and Heather Haase (The Dalles), and Drew Haase, Tyler Haase, and Kyle Haase, all of St. Louis, Mo; and sisters, Betty Reesman, Jean Smith and Helen Swigart, all of Pennsylvania.
Instead of flowers, please make a donation in Hugh’s name to your choice of organizations that supports our troops or law enforcement.
