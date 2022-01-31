Hugh Russell Davidson was born on July 22, 1920, in Kalamazoo, Mich. The oldest of four children, he was born 18 months before brother Bill, followed by Vance and then baby sister Mary Lou. His father, Russell, stayed in the city to work while Hugh and mother Vera (Eddy) traveled to her family’s farm in Black River Falls, Wisc. There the family was well provisioned during the worst years of the Great Depression.
Hugh studied at University of Wisconsin and paid his way by working for Waterman’s ice cream company. He fondly recalled eating his way through the leftover ice cream in the vats while cleaning them.
Hugh left college in November 1941 to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Force. He took basic training in Wichita Falls, Texas, flight training in Lakeland, Fla., and navigation training in Louisiana. Mustered to the European theater in February 1944 as a navigator with the 100th Bomb Group out of Thorpes Abbott field in England, he flew multiple bombing missions, including two D-Day missions. On leave in London, he met Megan Jones, a young nurse from Wales. At their first meeting, he insisted on accompanying her home. “I knew the way — he didn’t!” recalled Megan. The relationship deepened throughout the London Blitz as Hugh continued to fly with The Bloody Hundred. On his 34th bombing run, Hugh’s B-17 was shot down, parachuting him into the Sudetenland. Sleeping by day and walking at night, he met no one and ate nothing. Hunger forced him to a farmhouse, where he was given a meal (“The most delicious dumpling and gravy!”). He was then turned over to the German authorities, and spent the last nine months of the war in Stalag Luft 1, a prisoner of war camp nicknamed “Barth On The Baltic.” After his release, he returned to London to propose to a certain nurse.
Megan and Hugh were married in Kidwelly, her home village in Wales. Their first child, Iolo Evan, was born in Wales. Post-war immigration laws delayed Megan in joining Hugh, who returned to the states to finish college and begin medical school. A second child, Mari Sian, was born in Black River Falls. During Hugh’s internship in Kansas City, another daughter arrived: Megan Leona Rae. Hugh was a staff doctor in Riverdale, N.D., at a hospital supporting the construction of the Garrison Dam. Another daughter joined the family: Betsi Adrienne. Glenys Wyn would arrive shortly thereafter, born in Bismark, just before the family decamped west to The Dalles, Ore. In The Dalles, Hugh established a private practice. Later he worked with disabled patients at the state hospital. In 1964, Eirlys Christina Gwenllian arrived, completing the family. In 1967, Hugh took an opportunity to train in psychiatry at Langley Porter Institute in San Francisco. The family followed, setting up residence in Los Gatos, Calif. Hugh joined the medical staff at Agnews State Hospital in 1970, and retired in 1982.
Megan and Hugh divorced, and Hugh returned to the Columbia River Gorge. In his 80s, Hugh returned to California to live with daughter Betsi (Adrienne). He continued to enjoy bowling and Bridge and was a fierce competitor at Scrabble. Hugh spent the last 10 years with daughter Glenys in Santa Cruz.
Throughout his life, Hugh was endlessly curious. He pursued many creative projects: Building a device to extract silver from x-ray fluid waste, deer and pheasant hunting, painting, making his own wine, and taking rubbings from the petroglyphs that lined the Columbia River. He supported the varied activities of his children, including keeping horses and driving his daughters to horse shows.
Hugh is the last of his immediate family. He is survived by six children: Iolo Davidson of Tetbury, England, Sian Zander of Newport, Ore., Megan Dawson of Santa Cruz, Calif., Adrienne Regard of Aptos, Calif., Glenys Davidson of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Eirlys McKenzie of Santa Monica, Calif.; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be privately held.
Dearest Davidson family,
My heart goes out to all of you. The worlds loss of such an interesting man is heavens gain. Love you all...Lori
