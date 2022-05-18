Howard C. Davison passed peacefully at his home in Meridian, Idaho, on May 15, 2022.
Born Aug. 4, 1939, in Livingston, Mont., Howard grew up in Portland, Ore. He joined the Army in February of 1961. He served as a Military Policeman and Sentry Dog Handler. He later went on to work as an Oregon State Trooper and Wasco County Deputy Sheriff.
Howard enjoyed many adventures. Each year he would visit Yellowstone National Park, one of his favorite places to fish and hike. When he wasn’t in Yellowstone, he would be taking cruises with his wife Dorothy to tropical destinations.
Howard is survived by his wife, Dorothy Davison; two children, Karla Davison of Arlington, Ore., and Jim (Misty) Davison of Hermiston, Ore.; and stepdaughters Karey (Mark) Downer of Emmett, Idaho, and Kimberly (Shane) Cowan of The Dalles, Ore. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and nephews Ty Davison of Salem, Ore., and Bret Davison of Portland, Ore.
