Herman Albert Peters was born April 12, 1930, in Grass Valley, Ore. He died peacefully at his home April 17, 2021. The son of Herman and Clara Peters, he spent his childhood working on the farm, hunting, fishing, playing sports, and while most folks of his generation brag of walking miles to school in the snow ... he drove the bus! He graduated from Sherman County High School as the Most Outstanding Senior Boy. He earned a degree in business from Willamette University and served in the Army before marrying Alice Lary in 1954. They settled in Hood River where he worked at the Hood River Laundry, which led to him starting his own successful carpet cleaning and installation business, the Herm Peters Rug Cleaner Co.
Herm was very involved in the community whether it was: building school playgrounds, constructing and maintaining baseball/softball fields, serving on the board while also coaching Little League and Babe Ruth teams, volunteering as a member of the Local Committee and the PTA, leading Boy Scouts or umpiring youth softball and baseball…he may not have always been the first to arrive, but he was usually the last to leave the event.
After Alice passed away in 1981, Herm reconnected with and married his high school sweetheart Connie Wilson. They enjoyed trips in their RV, golfing, fishing, and spending time with the family. In later years, he volunteered at the Hood River Senior Center and WAAAM.
Herman was preceded in death by his brother, Arden and is survived by his wife Connie, his children Matt (Beth), Dani Tice (Larry), Tim (Kristin), Julann D’Aboy (Bob), and step-daughter Jeanne Cushman, as well as 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Per Herm’s request, no service will be held. Donations may be made in his name to the Hood River Senior Center. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.