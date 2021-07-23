Herbert Raymond Weed passed away suddenly on June 4, 2021, at the age of 60. Herb was born and raised in The Dalles, Ore., on Oct. 3, 1960, to Herbert and Trudy Weed.
Herb enjoyed working on cars, four-wheeling and, most recently, his hobby was RC cars, boats and drones.
He is survived by spouse Sandra; his daughters Lynsi, Jess and Carol and their families; and stepsons Shane and Tayler and stepdaughter Jillian and their families. He is preceded in death by Herbert and Trudy Weed. He will be greatly missed.
