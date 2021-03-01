Herbert G. Ewald, 93, passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, in Hood River, Ore., in the company of his children. Herb was born on July 18, 1927, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing.
Herb was a graduate of Plainville High in Plainville, Conn., served in the Navy in the South Pacific during World War II, and graduated from Montana State College with a BS in agricultural engineering, where he was on the gymnastic team, ski team, and ski jumping team. Herb loved to travel the United States. He hitchhiked across the country as a young man, working on ranches and orchards and discovered the beauty of the Rockies and skiing. He married Colleen Jones of Bozeman, Mont.; she passed away Aug. 28, 2020. Herb skied on Mount Hood into his 80s. He is survived by his children Karyn of Hood River and Rod of Portland, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
