Henry Beebe Brown, 81, was born on July 28, 1940, to Howard and Edna Brown in Farmerville, N.Y.
Henry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and passed away on Oct. 17, 2021. Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Brown, seven children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Henry served in the United States Army, serving in Korea and Germany. Henry was a InJim Scout in Vietnam and a drill sergeant in Fort Lewis, Wash. Henry was a farmer, drove semi-trucks and was a handy-man.
Henry woke up every morning choosing to be happy, generous, spiritual, faithful, and exemplifying a servant's heart through his life, church, and hospice work. He was awarded the 2013 Man of the Year in The Dalles, Ore. Henry never met a stranger and left a lasting impact in everyone's lives around him. He was adored by many and will be missed very much.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their love and support. A celebration of life will be held Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. Emmanuel Baptist, 2819 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heart of Hospice, 407 Portway Ave. Suite 201, Hood River, OR 97031, in Henry's name. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
