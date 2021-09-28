Helen Kochel

Helen Dickie (Clow) Kochel passed away quietly on Jan. 22, 2021, on Bainbridge Island, Wash., just a few weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday. Helen was born Dec. 1, 1920, in Lyonsbrook, Nova Scotia, Canada. She married Lawrence (Larry) Samuel Kochel on Sept. 2, 1950, in Olympia, Wash. She worked as an obstetric nurse at The Dalles General Hospital for many years.

Helen and Larry were devoted members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in The Dalles,Ore. She was an avid Duplicate Bridge player, and earned her Life Masters in 1977.

Helen is survived by her son John L. Kochel (Karen) of Vanderhoof, B.C; her daughter, Janet Kochel Arnold (Frederick) of Poulsbo, Wash.; and her daughter-in-law Arlene Kochel of Bonner, Mont. She has 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles, on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.

