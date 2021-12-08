Hazel Webb Lee was born on May 5, 1930, and died Nov. 22, 2021. Hazel grew up in Mosier, Ore. She married Odell F. Lee in 1948 and lived most of her life in Portland.
She is survived by her four sons Gary (Jonette), Steven (Sharon), Robert, and Patrick (Melody); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
