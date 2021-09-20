Harvey “Harv” D. Prouty, age 87, former “mayor” of Third and Washington, passed away Sept. 5, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by family. He was born in Osawatomie, Kan., June 12, 1934, to father Harvey Prouty and mother Sadie Lenthieon; they both preceded him in death. He had four brothers and two sisters, sister Geraldine, brothers Wesley, Victor, Fred, Tony, and sister Dot.
His family moved to Nampa, Idaho, when Harvey was very young, and he spent most of his childhood there with his brothers and sisters running the streets of Nampa.
He served in the United States Navy in the Korean War from 1952-1955 and was stationed on the U.S.S Essex CUA-9. After leaving the Navy, he went to barber school. Upon graduating, he worked with his great friend Jim Kelly at “Kelly’s Barber Shop” in The Dalles. He bought the barber shop when Jim passed and kept the Kelly name in honor of Jim. Kelly’s Barber shop is where he spent 40-plus years and made lots of great friends until he retired in 2010.
He was married to Kaye for 25 years. She precedes him in death. hey loved to travel together and had a great love of life with friends and family. He was a member of the Elks lodge and trustee for nine years. He was also a member of The Fort Dalles Rodeo Association, where he served as president in 1990-1991. He took many trips to Vegas for the NFR with his buddies: Milt, Steve and Greg.
He is survived by his son, Stan Prouty, and his daughter, Stephanie Ryan (husband Chris); grandchildren Marshall Thompson (wife Keli), Jessica Canady (husband Ryan) and Caitlyn Rivas (husband Javier); and great-grandchildren Bayli, Jersey, Adeline, Lincoln, Cruz and baby girl Rivas.
His celebration of life will be Oct. 2 at Spencer, Libby, and Powell at 2 p.m. Please join his family to celebrate his life.
