Harry Ketchum was born in The Dalles, Ore., on July 11, 1939, to William and Lucile Ketchum and was raised on the family ranch on Chenoweth Road. He graduated from The Dalles High in 1957 and enrolled at Oregon State College in 1958, where he received a degree in range management.
After graduation, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and completed officers' training school in Quantico, Va., in 1964. In 1965, as platoon commander, he was deployed to Vietnam, where he served for one year. He was honorably discharged with the rank of captain in 1966, after which he returned to college and received a degree in animal science.
Harry spent his working life logging, running cattle, and ultimately in real estate, selling land and ranches in Wasco and surrounding counties. He and his wife, Arlene, operated Ketchum Real Estate in The Dalles for many years until his retirement in the mid-1990s.
Harry loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed time spent at the family cabin, fishing in the lake and hiking through the woods. Harry was a kind and gentle man, a good friend to many and dearly loved by his family. He was a man of deep faith and an active and devoted member of The Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Harry passed away on April 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife Arlene; stepdaughter Kelly and her daughters Christa, Laura, Sarah, Leah and Audrey; brother William; sister Katherine; nephews Bill, Matt, and Jeffery; niece Christina; and many beloved cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and stepson Michael Andrews.
Harry was honored at a private military graveside service at the IOOF cemetery on May 9. A celebration of life was held on June 18 at the Bargeway Event Center.
