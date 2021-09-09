Harley “Bud” Earl passed away peacefully Aug. 30, 2021, with family by his side at Mid-Columbia Medical Center of The Dalles, Ore. He was 78 years of age at the time of his passing.
Bud stared life in Florence, Ore., with his parents and sister, he grew up fishing, digging clams and exploring the sand dunes until he graduated high school. He then attended Oregon College of Education (OCE) in Monmouth, Ore., earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. After college, Bud became a math (and occasionally geology) teacher, working his entire career as an educator, at The Dalles High School.
Bud played a lot of pinochle with friends and family. He was especially fond of the fact that his granddaughter liked the game as much as he did. He also enjoyed whitewater rafting and driving his ’43 Willys Jeep (which he resorted with the help of a good friend and former colleague). Bud was an avid fisherman throughout his life, from the rivers and lakes of the Pacific Northwest to Alaska, and he was always ready to drop a line in the water. Preparing tax returns as an annual volunteer at the Senior Center brought him a lot of satisfaction. He was truly a teacher at heart. Every family vacation or road trip had an educational element; primary themes were usually the flora, fauna and geology of Oregon.
Bud is survived by his wife of 47 years, his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. According to Bud’s wishes there will be no service and no memorial at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.
