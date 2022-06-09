On Monday, June 6, 2022, Gwenith Earlene (Lemka) Hannah, loving mother of four, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Gwenith was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Tulsa, Okla., to Earl and Grace Lemka. She met and married her husband, Paul P. Hannah, when she was 15 years old, on Feb. 5, 1950. They were married for 49 years, until Paul’s passing.
Gwenith was the queen of hospitality and loved to entertain in her home. She had a very generous spirit. Gwenith was very active in church until her health would not allow her to do so. She was the best cook and enjoyed cooking for others. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved by many.
Gwenith was preceded in death by her husband Paul Hannah, her father Earl and mother Grace Lemka, and her brother Carl Lemka.
She is survived by her children Pauletta Hannah, Sheree (Brian) Dudley, Adrian (Karen) Hannah and Angela (Alan) Ropp; 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
A graveside service will be held at IOOF Cherry Heights Cemetery on 18th Street in The Dalles, Ore., on June 23 at 11 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
