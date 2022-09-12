Gwen Hughes passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Hughes, her son Kenny, and her beloved terrier, Gigi. She is survived by her daughter Sharon, son-in-law Jim, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She began her career as a telephone operator in Redmond, Ore., in 1963 at United Telephone service and retired from Century Link after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of the Hood River and The Dallas Eagles, and devoted member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the 8 & 40 club, and volunteered at the Oregon Veterans gift shop for 20 years.
She will eternally rest at Idlewild Cemetery in Hood River, Ore. She would want to thank all who knew her for the friendships she made.
Donations can be made to: American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship Fund or Veterans Fund, P.O. Box 13 Odell, OR 97044.
