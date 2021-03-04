Gregory Lewis West was born on March 29, 1943, to his parents, Ivan and Maybelle West, in Portland, Ore. He grew up in White Salmon, Wash., with a love of hunting and fishing with his dad, cousins and friends.
He participated in Boy Scouts and some sports with a real love of fixing cars; hence, he became a mechanic. Greg joined the Navy in 1960 and had duty on the aircraft carrier the USS Oriskany working on the planes. He came home on leave and met Karen Graham and was married in 1964. They welcomed two sons, Brian, born in White Salmon, and Shawn, born in Escondido, Calif. Greg left the Navy after 10 years and settled in Willard, Wash., where he went to work for Broughton Lumber Company. He worked at other jobs and divorced after a time.
He met Loretta Boram and married in 1983. They lived in Battle Mountain, Nev., for several years where Greg worked on a crusher and was a mechanic for a towing company. After retiring, they moved back to the Northwest to live in Appleton, Wash. Loretta kept working as a postmaster for Appleton for a few years and retired from there. Greg and Loretta raised Loretta's grandson, Brandon, and had a full life with him.
Loretta passed away from cancer, so Greg sold their place and moved back to Battle Mountain. After being in Nevada for close to two years, Greg was diagnosed with cancer and had suffered several months, at last leaving for a better, pain-free place on Feb. 27, 2021.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ivan "Ike" West and Maybelle West. He is survived by his sister Barbara West-James (Marty) of White Salmon; his two sons, Brian West (Kristen) of Carson, Wash., and Shawn West of Nevada. He is also survived by Donnie (Andrea) Stuart Jr. of Nevada and Trina Stuart Romeo (Austin) of Nevada, Loretta's children. Brendon Stuart (Megan) held the title of son as well as grandson to Greg and Loretta, loving him dearly. Greg also had a son, Jim Pressler (Kerrie) of Washington.
Greg had 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, plus one niece, Rachel James, and one nephew Michael James. Also surviving Greg are his cousins Zora Lee Zarimba of California and White Salmon, Damon (Judy) Camp of White Salmon and Joe (Jackie) Camp of White Salmon.
A celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.