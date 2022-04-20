Grant E. Mead left this world and entered Heaven on Jan. 3, 2022. Grant was born Jan. 26, 1932, the second of three children born to Stuart and Beulah Mead. Grant attended Dufur School from first through 12th grades, from which he graduated in 1950. As he was growing up, he was actively involved in sports, music and the 4-H program, which he continued to be an avid supporter of until his death. After high school, Grant joined the Navy, leaving Dufur for the first time. He did not reenlist after his first tour; returning to Dufur where his heart was. Grant worked in the agriculture industry his entire life.
He married his first wife, Lucile Armstrong, and together they had four children. He married his second wife, Georgia Frantz, and became stepfather to her three children. He had a deep love for his community, serving on the city council and mayor of Dufur, PUD board of directors, Lions Club, setting up for Pot Latch, having coffee time at Kramer’s Store, and was a member of the Ramsey Grange, Dufur Christian Church and the warming center for the homeless. Grant loved hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved the Dufur School athletics program, where he was a regular at every event and shared these adventures with many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Les and sister Elizabeth, his stepson Ed, his wife Georgia and his grandson Kyle. He is survived by his children Margi, husband Steve, Eldon, wife Shirline, Bill, wife Kim, and Joe, wife Laurie; stepchildren, Ed’s wife Sue, Doug, wife Jan, and Patty, husband Coby; along with 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at IOOF Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on May 7 at Dufur Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Grant’s name to the Dufur Rangers’ Athletics Fund at Dufur School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.