Grant Adams passed away unexpectedly at his home in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 23.
Grant was welcomed into the world on Jan. 23, 1999, and joined his biggest fan and best friend, Scarlett Adams. Their relationship was strong from the day he arrived until the day he departed. Their relationship wasn’t the typical sibling relationship as they were more friends than brother and sister. Scarlett was always there for him whenever he needed help or an ear to listen.
Grant spent a short time in Bend and then his family relocated to Hood River later that year. While growing up in Hood River, Grant made many friends. He was a very adventurous kid who insisted on sleeping overnight in the family yard in his makeshift tents. One of those nights ended early when he rolled over in his sleep and ended up in the creek. The tents were built a little further from the creek after that!
Grant also loved to skateboard and visited many of the city skate parks around the state. His favorite was the Hood River Skate Park. Grant had very fond memories of family camping trips to Fort Stevens State Park that also included friends. He loved the endless bike trails and places to ride his skateboard. Grant had a love for fishing with his Dad and his friends. He was considered a good luck charm on many of the trips because an unusual amount of fish were caught when he was in attendance. He also tried several supervised solo trips in his rubber raft to in local lakes.
Grant’s first love was his “pooch,” Lylah. She came along when he was about 6 years old and provided hours of play and affection. Many a night Lylah would get caught sleeping in Grant’s bed with him even though she wasn’t supposed to be. His parents had a hard time enforcing that rule because of how much they both loved it. He loved all animals and was sad when he saw one that didn’t look happy. He had a way with animals that was uncanny and never met one that he didn’t like, or one that didn’t warm right up to him.
Grant was a very wise and independent thinking person for his age and was able to endure hardships and challenges without fail. His adventures rival some of people that lived a full life. He will forever be the one that people admire in that regard. His laugh could fill a room and his humor and wit were amazing. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Rock on, little buddy. We all love you.
Survivors include his father David Adams and mother Julie Adams, both of Hood River; sister Scarlett Adams of San Diego; grandmother Diane Adams (Russ Swyers) of Hood River; grandmother Dory Busche of Coos Bay; Uncle Harry and Aunt Monique, and Aunt Donna and Uncle Paul; and cousins Mindy, Holly, Lonnie, Sherwin, Carter, Emma, Laney, Lilah, and Lucas. Also, his faithful rooting section, Brandi Kelly, Alyssa, Lacayla and Doo McCafferty.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Grant on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at his childhood home, 3709 Ehrck Hill Road, Hood River. A picnic lunch will be served.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please donate to the Hood River Adopt-A-Dog shelter in Odell. If that’s not an option, give your kids a big hug and never part ways without saying “I love you."
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
