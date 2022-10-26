From a very early age, Grant had an innate desire to find states of being that most people don't seek until they are older and have lived some years. Not so with Grant. At a very early age, Grant Michael Adams desired to experience transcendence and oneness with the world and people around him. Spurred on by his experiences and natural curiosity, Grant sought answers to the meaning of life, even as a pre-teen. It was not until he was older that he realized he was missing an essential element: Acceptance of God.
My son Grant had a free-spirited, non-conformist soul. He arrived on this planet in a state of heightened awareness, as if he knew — instinctively — that he had only a season or two in which to be. He knew no boundaries when it came to questioning and experiencing life. Nothing held him back when he wanted to confront life for himself. Grant believed in being authentic. And so it was, as night follows day, that Grant sought those answers with a force of will that many people never experience. He lived life passionately and with his whole heart. For example, he was a self-taught graphic artist specializing in bubble graffiti art and calligraphy design.
Grant had many adventures during his life. Some turbulent, some bittersweet. But God's hand was always there, protecting him, bringing him to his prodigal son moment. Once Grant realized this, his life began to change, and true to GMA fashion, he acted on that realization by taking steps to build a new future for himself.
Grant's family, located halfway across the world in the Philippines, began to pray for Grant. Friends and family send hours of prayer petitions to the very gates of heaven on Grant's behalf. Then, Grant met his spiritual advisor, Alex. Alex took Grant under his wing and saved his life. Having guided Grant to the Union Mission Gospel Home in downtown Portland, Ore., at Third and Burnside, Grant began to grow into the man that God wanted him to be. He walked with Jesus there, serving the homeless and giving to those less fortunate than he. He woke at 4 a.m. every Wednesday to serve breakfast for the local homeless. Grant liked doing this because it allowed him to give back to the community that gave him so much. He also worked at the thrift store in the Tigard area of Portland each weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mission operated the thrift store to fund and support its many community programs. He met and developed relationships with many of the thrift store's regular customers and their pets. All the staff loved Grant and his fun-loving, witty, hilarious sense of humor. He was a stitch and could tell jokes that could put even the grumpiest of customers at their ease. Each Sunday, Grant attended church services with his Mission family. And my visits generally occurred after he returned from church. I cherish those Sunday memories with Grant. We would typically have a picnic. I'd bring his favorite foods — Mexican or Sushi, for example — and we would have a great time together. Mother and son.
We'd catch up on the latest goings in our respective lives via phone calls whenever I was out of the country. These calls were part of our regular time together. I couldn't tell Grant often enough how much I loved him and how proud I was of his dedication to the work of helping others while living at the Mission.
The year Grant lived at the Union Mission was the happiest, most peaceful I'd ever seen my son. He became a Christian with a purpose as he walked with Jesus, serving others as he went. He was happy knowing he was making true friends who cared about him. REAL friends that became his real family. This simple act of kindness, something they do every day, put Grant in a place where God would save his soul. Scarlett and I will be forever grateful to the Union Mission Gospel Center for saving our favorite brother and son.
I thank you, Father Ron Maag, for praying so many Masses on Grant's behalf. I thank you, Alex, for being his spiritual advisor. I thank all my friends who have cried along with me through the difficult times and prayed with me on Grants' behalf. I want to thank my family in the Philippines, who are too numerous to name. Know that Grant loved you all, especially you, Auntie Neng. He kept in touch via text and spoke with you often. Most of all, I'm grateful for my daughter and Grant's older sister, Scarlett. Thank you, sister Scarlett, for always having Grant's back and always being his sounding board. Grant loved and adored his sister and never doubted he could count on her for anything. In particular, Grant was incredibly grateful for Scarlett's visits to the Mission. And on one occasion, Scarlett even brought her boyfriend along as well. Parenting Grant was an incredible gift from God. I will always be grateful for that experience.
Grant taught me as much about being a human being in his short life as I've learned in all my life experiences thus far. His lessons continue still, even though he is no longer with us.
I love you, Grant. You and your sister Scarlett are my greatest gifts from God. The two of you have made my life worth living. We are separated now, but only for a short time. As you and I believe, we will meet again as God has promised. You are forever in my heart. Until then, my favorite son, Grant Michael Adams — "May the Blessed Mother keep you in the folds of her mantle and the crossing of her arms in my stead until I can hold you once again!"
Rest in Peace; I love you. — Mama.
Invitations for a private ceremony in memory of Grant in early December are forthcoming.
