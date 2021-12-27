Graciela “Gracy” Dominguez Viramontes passed away Dec. 19, 2021, at the age of 61, in Hood River, Ore. Gracy was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Tijuana, Mexico, one of 15 children to Antonio and Juana Dominguez.
Gracy was a loving wife of 40 years to Jose Valente Viramontes; they married on March 7, 1981. To their union were blessed with four children: Jaime, Jessica, Joel and Jasmine.
She was a cancer survivor; along the years of her children, she was deeply involved with their scouts. Gracy was a very passionate grandmother of six. Gracy was a co-founder with her family of Dominguez Family Enterprises (Juanita’s Fine Foods) in 1977. Gracy enjoyed the outdoors (fishing, coast trips) and she also enjoyed dancing, singing and trips to the casino, along with going to garage sales with her sisters and spending time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Valente; children, Jaime and wife Judy, Jessica and husband Samuel, Joel and significant other Lirio; granddaughters, Alexis, Nekaila, Kristina, Jazlyn, Julissa, Izelah; her first great-granddaughter on the way; five sisters, Virginia, Rosemary, Lena, Carmen, Maggie and Christy; six brothers, Luis, Joe, Al, Tony, Rey and Freddie; and many other distant family and many, many friends she has collected over the years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Antonio; mother, Juana; sister, Celia “Sally;” brother-in-law Santos Sr.; brother, Gonzalo; and daughter Jasmine.
Gracy’s sincere smile and infectious laugh was captivated by all; her words were so funny but kind. She had strong work ethic and loyalty. She had a big heart for others, and she was always willing to give a helping hand or advice. Even through all the obstacles she had in her life, she always managed to put a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed by all.
Catholic funeral rites were as follows:
Vigil and rosary were held Sunday, Dec. 26 at Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Graveside committal will immediately follow Mass at The Pine Grove Butte Cemetery of Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family or to access the ZOOM links for her Rosary and Mass.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.