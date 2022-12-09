Gloria Gault passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 3, 2022. She was born on April 12 (year to remain anonymous per her request).
She came to the Gorge from Alaska in 1977 and spent decades bravely meeting the challenges of living with crippling arthritis. She could be seen mowing her lawn well into her 80s. Gloria ran a home daycare center for many years and was very active in the White Salmon chapter of the Ladies of the Elks organization. It brought her great joy to receive the Officer of the Year award in 2012. But the greatest joy of her life was her family.
She is survived by two sons, Mike (wife Sue) and Don, the latter of whom also served as her caregiver; three daughters, Glo (deceased in 2010), Pam (husband Kenny), and Tania (husband Michael); 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Adeine and Vanetta; and one great-nephew, Rod, who she took in as a teenager.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Emma Foredyce, her daughter Glo, her sisters Zaida and Glenna and her brother Earl.
Our mom was a fiercely independent woman who knew the pain of loss, the love of family and the patience of forgiveness. Rest in peace, Mom. You have a special place in our hearts.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
