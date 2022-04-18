Gladys E. (Palmer) Castle passed away peacefully on April 7, 2022 (five months shy of her 100th birthday) at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Gladys was born on Sept. 7, 1922, in New Lexington, Ohio, to George Palmer and Goldie Stimmel Palmer.
She resided in Akron, Ohio, and Kingsville, Texas, and then moved to Hood River in 1962, where she would spend the rest of her years. Gladys’ profession was working at the Oregon/Washington Telephone Company, in accounting, from 1962 and retiring in 1984. She was also a volunteer at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital for 10 years. She was a long-time member of her beloved WyEast Whirlers Square Dance Club, as well as a member of Mt. View Baptist Church, Hazel Rebekah Lodge No. 156, the American Legion Auxiliary, and Rockford Grange.
Gladys is preceded in death by her son, Richard Zeller and daughter-in-law Barb Zeller, her husband, Marion “Bill” Castle and two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Zeller) Chichester (husband John Chichester); Dennis Zeller (wife M’Lee Zeller); brother Bob Palmer; and grandchildren Jami McCaslin, Jeff Zeller, Jennifer (Zeller) Wollam, Marchi (Zeller) Colwell and Branden Zeller. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Gladys was a strong, kind, and caring person who enjoyed life and spending time with family and friends. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Services to honor, remember and celebrate Glady’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 26 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. As Gladys was a 10-year volunteer at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, her wishes were that any donations made in her memory go to Providence Hood River Memorial Foundations (www. Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation - Providence Foundations) or PHRMH Foundations, PO Box 149, Hood River, OR/97031.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.