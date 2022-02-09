Geraldine Rae “Gerry” (Holzapfel) Carroll was born on Aug. 12, 1940, to Gail and Georgia (McPherson) Holzapfel in The Dalles, Ore. On Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, she lost her last battle with cancer in her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 81.
She grew up in The Dalles and as a youngster danced for the Eleanor Borg tap dancing studio. Gerry and her partner Eddie Hamilton entertained lodges and events around the area. When Gerry was a junior, she moved to Sherman County and graduated from “The New Sherman County High School” in the class of 1958. In July of 1959, she married her childhood sweetheart, Dwayne Carroll, who was serving in the United States Air Force. Upon his Honorable discharge, they purchased a section of land in the Ordnace/Hermiston area and put in some of the very first circle irrigation in Eastern Oregon. In 1965, daughter Jeanne was born, followed closely by son Larry in 1966. Both kids graduated from Riverside High School in Boardman and went on to graduate from BMCC in Pendleton.
Gerry’s greatest pleasure in life was caring for her husband and family. Her dreams came true when her son, Larry, and daughter-in-law, Vickee, started farming the ranch in Hermiston and her daughter, Jeanne, and son-in-law, Joe, started farming her childhood ranch in Sherman County.
She truly was one of a kind. Her generous, kind nature and positive attitude helped her to battle cancer multiple times starting in her mid-20s. She never felt sorry for herself and was always more concerned with the problems of others and was always there to help when there was a need.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dwayne; daughter Jeanne and husband Joe Dabulskis, Sherman County; son Larry and wife Vickee Carroll, Hermiston; grandchildren Julie and husband Alex Devlaeminck, Sherman County, Tyler Carroll and wife Tessa, Hermiston, Mic Dabulskis, Sherman County and Amy Dabulskis, The Dalles; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kinsley, and Remy.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Matthew Dwayne Carroll.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838. Please share memories of Gerry with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in are of arrangements.
