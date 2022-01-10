On Dec. 18, 2021, Gerald “Jerry” Tripp, age 67, passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was an important member of the south Wasco County community and will be deeply missed.
He was known best for solving TV and internet problems as he provided satellite TV and Internet install services throughout the Gorge and surrounding areas for more than 23 years. His hobby was filming and publishing Wamic Grass Car racing activities and greatly enjoyed being a part of the Grass Car community. He also served on the Tygh Valley Water Board for 17 years. His bright red Dodge Ram pickup was a familiar sight on south county highways and byways.
He is survived by his wife Tammy, his mother Pauline, and his brother Bob, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A community celebration of life memorial is planned the first day of Grass Car Racing at the Sportsman Pub and Grub in Wamic, slated to be held the middle of April.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
