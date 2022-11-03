Gerald Anthony Matosich, known by friends and family as Jerry, passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, after a long illness of heart disease. Jerry was born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Santa Rosa, Calif., to Constantine Matosich and Laura Chambers. Jerry grew up in San Francisco, Calif., with his older brother, John Matosich.
Jerry served four years in the Air Force; he then served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Toronto, Canada. When he returned, he went to BYU and received his bachelor’s degree. He then went on to the University of Utah and received his law degree. For 16 years, Jerry served in the naval reserve as a jag officer.
Jerry worked many years as a defense attorney. He also was the prosecutor for Klickitat County for seven and a half years.
Jerry loved the Lord and served a second mission to his beloved homeland of Croatia for 18 months with his sweet wife, Barbara. Jerry enjoyed doing ham radio, taking his boat out on the Columbia River, camping, hiking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 41 years and his children Jernon (David) Kelly of Bishop, Calif., Korb (Camera) Matosich of South Jordon, Utah, Brandon (Melinda) Matosich of Moses Lake, Wash., Megan (Aaron) Lewis of Wenatchee, Wash., Allison Matosich of Lyle, Wash., Keegan (Liz) Matosich of Portland, Ore., Damian Matosich of Vancouver, Wash., and Adrian (Jon) Jones of Silverdale, Wash. He is also survived by his brother John Matosich of Menlo Park, Calif.
Jerry has 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He loved the time he had with each of them.
The family is so grateful for the wonderful caring service from Providence Hospice.
“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” — Rabindranath Tagore
