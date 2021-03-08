On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Gerald “Jerry" Phillip Prinzing passed away at home in the presence of family. He was born March 20, 1933, and was 87 at the time of his passing.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mavis; children Sherriee, Jay, Russell and Kelly; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was born in Faribault, Minn. Jerry served in the Armed Forces, where he spent 18 months of his service in Germany, moving to Oregon after his discharge to be with his father.
He was a man of love, strength and integrity. He loved all people and knew no stranger. He would give you the shirt off his back and many times he did. He believed in Jesus Christ, and loved to share the word of his saving grace. Although many years he suffered in pain, he never gave up faith that he would be healed. He was altruistic to everyone he met; generous, and concerned for the well-being of others. He was a man of God, and his legacy will live on in remembrance of him.
Services are pending at this time and will be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
