Gerald "Jerry" Veryl Gard passed away on April 15, 2021, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Jerry was born on Jan. 16, 1942, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing.
Jerry was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Veryl M. Gard and Katherine A. (Schwaesdall) Gard. He is survived by his two siblings, Melvin L. Gard, who lives in Friend, Ore., and Linda M. Thompson, who lives in Gresham, Ore.
Jerry lived in Fairbanks, Alaska, for the first four years of his life. They moved to Oregon in 1946 and resided in Madras, Ore., Condon, Ore., and finally settled in The Dalles, Ore. Jerry graduated from The Dalles High School in 1961. He returned to Fairbanks after his graduation from high school. He worked in a sporting goods store and spent time with his grandfather, Andy Schwaesdall, and hunted with his friends. He spent a few years in Alaska before he joined the Navy in 1964 during the Viet Nam War. He was a medic in the Navy. He was involved in active warfare and was wounded with shrapnel in his back. He received two Purple Hearts. He returned from Viet Nam in 1968. He attended college for four years at Eastern Oregon College.
After finishing college, he returned to Hood River, Ore., where his parents resided. He worked for the Forest Service from 1972-1996 and he enjoyed being out in the forest and putting out fires. He was a long time resident of Hood River, from 1972-2021.
He is survived by nieces Tammy Krause of Portland, Ore., and Alicia Sparks of Dayton, Ore.; grandnieces Katherine Krause, Sophia Sparks, and Ava Sparks; nephew Cody Krause; nephew Kim Krause; nephew Greg Sparks; and cousins Ralph and Sally Schwaesdall of Idaho. Jerry will forever be loved and missed.
A graveside service for Gerald will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
