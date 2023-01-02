George Andrew Moser Jr. (GA) was called to heaven on Dec. 25, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1933, in Pueblo, Colo., to George Sr. and Maude Moser. He was 89 years old when he passed away. He spent his younger years in town going to elementary schools on the East Side of Pueblo. When he was in the eighth grade, his parents moved to the Mesa, east of Pueblo, on a small farm. He graduated from Centennial High School in 1951. He attended Pueblo Junior College, earning an associate degree.
He met Jeanine Orr at Grace Community Church. They were married Aug. 2, 1953. They spent their first year in Fort Collins, Colo., where GA pursued his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from Colorado State University (CSU). This was interrupted by four years in the Navy. He was stationed on a repair ship, Hooper Island, for two years with a trip to Japan. His last two years were at Ream Field in Imperial Beach, Calif.
Shortly before his enlisted time was up, GA was accepted into the veterinarian program at CSU. He received his DVM degree in June of 1962. GA, Jeanine, Leanne and Greg all traveled across country in the pickup with Asta the dog and Sam the cat to Goldendale, Wash., where GA started his practice as a veterinarian. GA spent the rest of his career in Hood River, Ore., retiring after 30 years of practice.
GA and Jeanine spent 20 years going to Arizona as snowbirds. There were many trips taken in their RV. GA was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Hood River.
GA is survived by wife, Jeanine; daughter Leanne (Tom) Rien; sons Greg (Emily) and Scott (Janet); grandchildren Luke (Nicki) Rien, Gerhett Moser, Jake Moser, Summer Moser and Morgan Moser; great-grandson Ryder Rien; brother Larry (Becky) Moser of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the staff of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital for the attention and care they provided to GA during his last days. The kindness that was shown to our family was appreciated and unmeasurable.
A celebration of life will be Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at The Church of the Nazarene with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Nazerene, 2168 Belmont Drive, Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.