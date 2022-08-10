George B. McQueen Jr., age 58, a seven-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He lived in Wilkeson, Wash., for 18 years before moving to Bullhead City. He was born in 1963 in Oakland, Calif. He loved being with his family and friends and cheering on the Seattle Seahawks.
George is survived by his son, Jacob of Bullhead City; his wife, Dianne of Bullhead City; his father George B. McQueen Sr. of LaPine, Ore.; his sisters, Debra Maurer of Tupelo, Miss., and Peggy Osborne (Jeff) of LaPine; his nephews, Kellen Maurer (Bo) of Brandon, Miss., and Kyle Maurer of Tupelo; his nieces, Amy Hodges of Bend, Ore., Holly Engel (Sheldon) of Bend, Katy Holcomb (Keaston) of New Albany, Miss., and Faith Neifert (Brian) of The Dalles, Ore.; his great-nephews Kellen Jr. and Luke; and his great-nieces Mylee Jayne, Lila, Ella, Charlee Rose, Olivia, Everly and Baby E in September. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lila June Graber McQueen, and Bruce Maurer, brother-in-law and best friend.
He will be missed by us all.
