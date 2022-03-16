George “Jack” Benson passed away Feb. 21, 2022, of COVID at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He was born July 3, 1934, in The Dalles, Ore., to George Adell and Agnes Adelia Benson. His parents and siblings, Maxine, Georgia, Lou and Bob, are deceased. Nadine is the only one left and lives in West Virginia.
Jack was married to Dorothy Brown for 54 years. They have five children, Kathy, Tom, Fred, Vicki and Joni. Tom and Fred died in 2021. Jack and Dorothy have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jack and Dorothy divorced in 2008.
Jack worked for farmers, then Cushman Equipment and Farm Chemicals. Jack and his uncle, Tiny Benson, ran Benson Repair for a few years before farming and delivering fuel for Smith Oil Co. He drove a school bus, wrecker and ambulance, and fought fires in the county.
Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing, and visiting at the coffee shop.
