Gene Tuthill, lifelong resident of Appleton, Wash., passed away at the age of 73 at his home on Oct. 23, 2020. Gene was born Aug. 8, 1947, in White Salmon, Wash. Gene spent the majority of his time working the Tuthill Family Ranch. Gene enjoyed the outdoor lifestyle and spent his spare time hunting and fishing.
Mr. Tuthill was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Betty Tuthill, of Lyle Wash.
Mr. Tuthill is survived by siblings Andy Tuthill of Lyle, Linda Tuthill of Lyle, Ann Andrews of Albany, Ore., Janet Johnson of Hermiston, Ore., and Jennifer Knutson Camano of Island, Wash.
Mr. Tuthill is survived by sons Scott Tuthill of Estacada, Ore., and Mike Tuthill of Appleton; and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Gene was laid to rest at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Appleton.